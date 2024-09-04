Uttarakhand: Girl kidnapped on way to school, found in distraught state hours later

Champawat (Uttarakhand), Sep 4 (PTI) A girl was allegedly kidnapped by some unidentified men while on her way to school in Lohaghat town of this district on Wednesday and was found in a distraught state a few hours later, raising suspicion that she was raped.

"Being in a state of shock, the girl is not able to speak. She is being medically examined," Champawat Superintendent of Police Ajay Ganpati said.

He said a case on the charge of kidnapping has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against unidentified persons.

Three teams have been formed to solve the case. They are inspecting the crime spot, scanning the footage from CCTV cameras and questioning people.

The victim's family, in the complaint lodged with the police, said that some people kidnapped her around 8 am while she was going to school by making her smell some intoxicant substance.

The girl reached home in a distraught state around 11 am but was unable to recount the incident as she kept fainting, the family said.

Ganapati said a thorough investigation into the incident is being conducted under the leadership of Deputy Superintendent of Police Vandana Verma. Vehicles are being searched on all routes leading to Lohaghat, he said.

The incident angered the people of the area and they gheraoed the Lohaghat police station demanding that the culprits be arrested soon.