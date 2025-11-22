Uttarakhand government pledges free treatment to victims of wildlife attacks

Dehradun, Nov 22 (PTI) Expressing concern over human-wildlife conflict in Uttarakhand, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday said that state government will bear the entire cost of treatment for those injured in attacks by leopards, bears, and other wild animals.

The state government has already increased the compensation given to the families of those killed in wildlife attacks to Rs 10 lakh.

In view of the increasing incidents of wildlife attacks, the chief minister held a meeting here with Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan and Principal Secretary, Forest, RK Sudhanshu and directed that the state government will bear the entire cost of treatment for those injured in such attacks.

Declaring that providing timely and adequate medical care to every injured person is the government's top priority, he directed that there should be no delay in treatment and that necessary resources should be made available immediately.

Dhami also directed officials to strengthen security and awareness measures in the affected areas.

While inaugurating Wildlife Week on October 3, Dhami had announced an increase in compensation for loss of life due to wildlife attacks from Rs 6 lakh to Rs 10 lakh. PTI DPT APL