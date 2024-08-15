Uttarakhand Governor, CM place wreaths on mortal remains of martyr Capt Deepak Singh

Dehradun, Aug 15 (PTI) Uttarakhand Governor Lt Gen (Retd) Gurmeet Singh and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday placed wreaths on the mortal remains of Captain Deepak Singh at the Jollygrant airport here.

They also met the martyr's father Mahesh Singh at the airport and commiserated with him for his loss. They assured him of all possible help from the state government.

Singh was at the airport along with other family members and relatives to receive the mortal remains of his son.

Captain Deepak Singh of 48 Rashtriya Rifles was killed in an encounter with terrorists at Doda in Jammu and Kashmir recently.

"Martyr Captain Deepak Singh is the pride of Veerbhoomi Uttarakhand. His sacrifice in the service of Mother India will continue to instil patriotism among the youth.

"This supreme sacrifice of our brave soldier while protecting the country from terrorism will not go in vain. In this hour of grief, the entire country and state stand with the martyr's family," the governor said.

Dhami said it is due to the martyrdom and bravery of brave soldiers like Captain Deepak Singh that the country is safe.

"The entire state stands with the family of the martyr. The state government will provide all possible help to his family," the chief minister said. PTI ALM ALM KSS KSS