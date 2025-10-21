Uttarakhand Governor Gurmit Singh visits Badrinath Dham

Gopeshwar, Oct 21 (PTI) Uttarakhand Governor Lt Gen (retd) Gurmit Singh visited Badrinath Dham in Uttarakhand's Chamoli on Tuesday.

Chamoli District Magistrate Gaurav Kumar and Superintendent of Police Sarvesh Panwar welcomed the governor at the Badirnath helipad.

The local police presented the Governor with a guard of honor, after which he proceeded to the Badrinath Dham by car.

After visiting the temple, Governor Singh inquired from DM Kumar about the ongoing master plan for the Dham and also expressed satisfaction with the progress of the Civic Amenity Center, Civic Community Center, Arrival Plaza, and hospital building.

He directed for smooth sanitation of both the Shesh Netra and Badrish lakes and proper maintenance of lighting along the Aastha Path.

Governor Singh said the development taking place here is leading us towards becoming a world leader and a self-reliant India.

He appreciated the good coordination between the administration and the temple committee and congratulated its members, priests, purohits, police force, and administrative officials for this.

Singh said he had a very divine experience here, which overwhelmed him.

He also called upon all Indians and people from all over the world to visit Badrinath Dham and gain the benefit of darshan. PTI DPT NB