Uttarakhand governor, Odisha CM among others take dip at Sangam in Maha Kumbh

Mahakumbh Nagar (UP), Feb 23 (PTI) Uttarakhand Governor Lt General (retd) Gurmit Singh, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, BJP leader Sambit Patra and renowned Sufi singer Kailash Kher were among those who took a dip in the sacred waters of Triveni Sangam at Maha Kumbh on Sunday, a statement said.

The Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj started on January 13. It will end on February 26, the Mahashivratri day. About 60 crore people have taken a dip at the Triveni Sangam, the confluence of Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati so far, according to the Uttar Pradesh government.

The Uttarakhand governor praised the arrangements, stating, "I extend my congratulations to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and all officials for the impeccable management. This experience is beyond words, it can only be felt." The Odisha chief minister, who arrived in Prayagraj with his family, lauded the efforts of the UP government, according to another statement.

"The arrangements are outstanding. I thank the administration for ensuring such a smooth experience for millions of devotees," he said.

After taking a dip at the Sangam, BJP leader Sambit Patra called it a "divine moment". "I have travelled from Puri to Prayagraj today. The management here is truly commendable," he said.

Renowned singer Kailash Kher, after taking a dip at the Sangam, said, "India is a land of faith. Devotees may arrive with heavy bags but their hearts are filled with devotion."