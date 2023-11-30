Uttarakhand governor visits AIIMS to meet workers rescued from tunnel

Rishikesh, Nov 30 (PTI) Uttarakhand Governor Lt Gen (Retd) Gurmit Singh on Thursday visited AIIMS-Rishikesh to meet the workers evacuated from the Silkyara tunnel where they were trapped for 17 days.

Singh personally met the workers and asked them about their wellbeing.

The workers were flown to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) for a thorough check-up on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters after meeting the workers, the governor said he was so happy to see them.

"They are all well. I had a sense of pride while seeing them. They are a kind of warriors who have taught us how to stay calm and collected in adverse circumstances," Singh said.

He also praised the central and state governments for showing extraordinary political will during the prolonged rescue operations which finally led to their safe evacuation.

The workers were rescued from the tunnel late on Tuesday after a long-drawn operation.

Doctors said as they came out of the tunnel after 17 days, the workers might need acclimatisation.

They have been advised to go to the nearest hospital after two weeks for a check-up. PTI COR ALM SZM