Uttarakhand govt approves ordinance to make rioters pay for damage to property

Dehradun, Mar 4 (PTI) In a step aimed at deterring rioters, Uttarakhand government on Monday approved an ordinance making it mandatory for offenders to pay for the damage they cause to public property.

Advertisment

A decision to bring the 'Uttarakhand Recovery of Damage to Public and Private Property Ordinance 2024' was taken by the state cabinet at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Chief Secretary Radha Raturi told reporters.

Apart from full recovery of damage caused to private and government property from rioters, a fine of up to Rs 8 lakh will also be imposed upon them and they will also be made to pay for the expenses of the government staff on riot control measures, officials said. The ordinance has been sent to the governor for his assent.

After getting the governor's assent, the ordinance will become one of the toughest anti-rioting law in the country.

Advertisment

The decision comes nearly a month after incidents of stone pelting, arson and firing in Haldwani in Nainital district claimed six lives and left more than a hundred injured. A number of vehicles and a police station in the town's Banbhoolpura area were set ablaze during the violence which broke out over the demolition of an illegal madrasa.

On Monday, the state cabinet gave its approval to set up a special claims tribunal which, in case of riots and unrests, will recover the money for damage to public property from the rioters.

After charing the cabinet meeting, Chief Minister Dhami said in a post on X, "Those who disturb peace in the state to pay for it now".

Advertisment

"The Cabinet has approved the constitution of a Special Tribunal during the Cabinet meeting today with the aim of strictly curbing cases of riots and unrests. The damage caused to public property during the riots will be recovered from the rioters," he said.

"It will set an example which will be remembered for years by generations of rioters who tarnished the sacred land of Devbhoomi," Dhami said.

The officials later said the ordinance will be the country's "toughest" anti-riot law.

If the government registers a case against rioters, action will be taken against them under it.

For this, the government has also approved a claims tribunal. The recovery will be made from the rioters and their family members. For this, an ADM-rank officer has been given the responsibility of claims commissioner, the officials said. PTI ALM ALM KVK KVK