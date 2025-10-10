Uttarakhand govt declares holiday for women employees on Karva Chauth

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand government has declared a public holiday for women employees across the state on Karva Chauth on Friday.

According to an official order issued late Thursday night, the holiday will be applicable to women employees working in government and non-government offices, government establishments, and educational institutions.

"A holiday has been declared for women employees on this auspicious occasion of eternal good fortune," Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said.

Congratulating all the women of the state on Karva Chauth, he said, "This holiday is a symbol of respect for the mother power, honouring their dedication and love. This is a small effort so that they can celebrate this special day with their families with full devotion and emotional concentration, without any work related worries."