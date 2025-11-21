Uttarakhand govt defers hiked fitness test fee for 15-year-old commercial vehicles till Nov 2026

Dehradun, Nov 21 (PTI) In a relief to vehicle owners in the state, the Uttarakhand government has postponed levying the hiked fitness test fee for 15-year-old commercial vehicles until November 21, 2026.

A notification to this effect was issued by the state's Transport Secretary Brijesh Kumar Sant on Friday.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami stated that the central government recently increased the fitness fees for 15-year-old commercial vehicles by up to 10 times, but considering public sentiment in the state, the state government has decided not to impose this immediate burden on vehicle owners in Uttarakhand.

"Our government's commitment is to provide relief to the public and take prompt decisions in the public interest. The recent increase in fitness fees for commercial vehicles by the Central Government has been postponed for one year in Uttarakhand," the CM said.

"During this period, the previously determined fees will remain in effect. We do not want vehicle owners and those involved in the transportation business in the state to face a sudden additional financial burden." However, he added that new rates will be implemented in the state based on future revisions by the Central Government.

The Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH), in a latest notification issued on November 11, said the higher fee slabs now begin at 10 years for commercial vehicles, instead of 15 years, bringing more vehicles under the updated cost brackets.

It has created three clear age groups for fitness testing: 10-15 years, 15-20 years and above 20 years.

According to the notification, the fitness test fee for light motor vehicles (LMVs) older than 20 years has been increased to Rs 15,000 from Rs 10,000.

The notification has made steep revisions to the fitness test fee for heavy trucks and buses older than 20 years. They will now have to pay Rs 25,000 for the fitness test, from Rs 3,500 earlier.

Medium commercial vehicles in the same age group will now have to pay Rs 20,000, and the fitness test of light motor vehicles above 20 years will cost Rs 15,000. PTI DPT AMJ AMJ