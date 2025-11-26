Uttarakhand govt hikes ex gratia for death in human-wildlife conflict to Rs 10 lakh

Dehradun, Nov 26 (PTI) Uttarakhand Cabinet on Wednesday increased the ex-gratia amount given to the dependents of those killed in human-wildlife conflict to Rs 10 lakh, officials said.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had announced the increase in compensation from Rs 6 lakh to Rs 10 lakh while inaugurating 'Wildlife Week' on October 3.

The decision was taken in the state cabinet meeting chaired by Dhami.

The chief minister recently announced that the state government will bear the entire cost of treatment for those injured in attacks by wild animals, including leopards and bears.

Providing timely and adequate medical care to every injured person is the government's top priority, he directed officials to ensure that there is no delay in treatment and that necessary resources are immediately made available.

Dhami also directed officials to strengthen security and awareness measures in the affected areas.

So far this year, five people have died, and 69 were injured in bear attacks in Uttarakhand, while 12 people have lost their lives and 88 others were injured in leopard attacks. PTI DPT APL