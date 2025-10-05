Uttarakhand govt include 1,983 revenue villages in regular police jurisdictions

Dehradun, Oct 5 (PTI) The Uttarakhand government has decided to include 1,983 revenue villages under regular police jurisdiction, according to an official release issued here on Sunday.

The decision was taken in accordance with the order of the Uttarakhand High Court and previous decisions taken by the state cabinet, it said.

The decision will now directly implement a regular police system in the rural and border areas of the districts, which will ensure control of crime, prompt action, and availability of justice, it added.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that this decision will further strengthen the law and order situation in the state.

"This historic step will increase public security and confidence, creating a safe and clean social environment, and making the police system more effective and accountable," the CM said.