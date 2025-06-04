Uttarakhand govt issues Covid advisory, directs DMs to ensure availability of oxygen in hospitals

Dehradun, Jun 4 (PTI) Amid the rising number of Covid cases in several states, the Uttarakhand government on Wednesday issued an advisory asking the district administrations to strengthen the monitoring system and ensure availability of oxygen and essential medicines in hospitals.

However, it said the COVID-19 situation is completely normal in the state at present.

Detailed guidelines regarding Covid has been issued in accordance with the instructions of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Health Minister Dhan Singh Rawat, Health Secretary R Rajesh Kumar said in a statement. Though the situation is normal, a special advisory has been issued for heightened vigilance against potential risks, he said.

The state has reported 16 Covid cases this year, of which six are active cases. No death due to the viral infection has been reported in the state, Kumar said.

Only minor symptoms are being found in the infected and they are recovering at home with normal treatment, he said. Special instructions have been given to the districts to keep oxygen, medicines and equipment at the hospitals in operational condition.

The Health Department has directed all the district magistrates, chief medical officers, principals of various medical colleges and chief medical superintendents to ensure the availability of adequate beds in the hospitals, Kumar said.

Oxygen supply, essential medicines, equipment such as ventilators, BiPAP machines, oxygen concentrators and PSA oxygen plants should be in fully functional condition, he said.

The health secretary has also given instructions to strengthen the surveillance system.

Under this, mandatory reporting of influenza-like illnesses (ILI), severe acute respiratory infection (SARI) and Covid cases should be done.

All government and private health institutions and labs should upload reports on the Integrated Health Information Platform (IHIP) portal daily. Testing should be done as per ICMR's COVID-19 testing guidelines. All SARI cases should be tested for Covid compulsorily.

All Covid positive samples should be sent for WGS (Whole Genome Sequencing) so that possible new variants can be identified in time, Kumar said.

Refresher training should be conducted for the staff engaged in Covid management and a daily status report should be sent to the state.

The Health Department will also run a special campaign with the aim of increasing awareness among the general public about COVID-19.

People have been asked to cover their nose and mouth with a handkerchief/tissue while sneezing or coughing, the advisory said. They have also been asked to avoid going to crowded places and keep washing their hands thoroughly with soap and water.

They have been advised to drink adequate amount of water and take nutritious food and consult a doctor if they have symptoms like cough and fever.

Those having symptoms have been asked to wear a mask and keep distance from others.

Special care should be taken of the elderly and sick people, the advisory said.

As of June 4, the country reported 4,302 active cases, with an increase of 864 cases in the past 24 hours.

Official sources said most cases are mild and managed under home care.

Since January 1, 44 deaths have been reported, primarily among individuals with pre-existing illnesses, they said. PTI ALM ALM KVK KVK