Uttarakhand govt, ITBP sign MoU to strengthen health services in 108 border villages

Dehradun, Jan 15 (PTI) Uttarakhand government and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) on Thursday signed an MoU to strengthen health services in 108 border villages of the state.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), signed under the first phase of Swasth Seema Abhiyan in the presence of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, aims to provide integrated primary health services to the population residing in the border villages of Pithoragarh, Chamoli and Uttarkashi districts.

Under the agreement, the ITBP will provide qualified doctors, paramedical staff, medical examination rooms, and telemedicine facilities, and will conduct regular visits to the border villages according to a fixed schedule to provide health services to the local citizens.

In addition, the ITBP will maintain the beneficiaries' 'Medical Health Cards' and other records, and will ensure proper management of equipment, medicines and consumables.

The state government will provide demographic data of the concerned villages and will provide necessary medical equipment at the initial stage. Based on consumption, the state government will ensure a continuous supply of medicines and other materials every six months.

The state government will also be responsible for evacuation in emergency situations, telecommunication support, ownership of equipment and necessary replacements.

CM Dhami described Swasth Seema Abhiyan as an effective initiative towards improving the living standards of citizens living in border areas, saying that this campaign will not only strengthen health facilities but also promote trust, security, and stability in these villages.

Uttarakhand health minister Dhan Singh Rawat and state cabinet minister Saurabh Bahuguna were also present at the event held at the chief minister's residence. PTI DPT AMJ AMJ