Uttarakhand govt orders probe into 'demographic shifts' in Dehradun's Pachhadun area

Dehradun, Oct 16 (PTI) The Uttarakhand government has ordered an investigation into alleged demographic changes in the Pachhadun area of Dehradun and other regions, following concerns over the issue.

Officials have been directed to scrutinise documents such as Aadhaar cards, family registers, and voter IDs, amid reports of errors and fraud, officials said.

Special Secretary to the Chief Minister, Parag Madhukar Dhakate, said that complaints of discrepancies in Aadhaar and family registers have prompted a serious investigation.

The state government is focused on examining the situation, with appropriate guidelines and actions to follow, he said.

He added that demographic changes have been recorded in several districts of the state, and the district administration and police have been asked to monitor Common Service Centers (CSCs) and other certificate-issuing institutions.

Residents have raised concerns over the growing Muslim population in several villages, particularly in the Pachhadun region. Villagers have noted a significant increase in Muslim families, with some attributing the rise to marriages and the settlement of relatives from outside the area.

Shyam Lal, an 83-year-old resident of Dhakrani village, mentioned that the Muslim population had once been small, but had increased in recent years.

Mausam Singh, a former village head, said, "Vacant lands around the canal were encroached upon and constructions were built. The local public representatives at that time helped them obtain legal documents. There was no investigation into this." Locals, including shopkeeper Pankaj, also raised concerns about the increasing Muslim population in the past 10-15 years, many of whom are unfamiliar to the local community.

Shanti Devi, a long-time resident, echoed similar sentiments, stating that the number of Muslim families in the area had grown significantly.

On the other hand, some Muslim residents, including Zahid from Jeevangarh village, admitted to settling relatives in the area due to issues in their previous locations.

Mohammad Imran, another resident, mentioned that he had been living in the area for 20 years.

The demographic shift became a political issue, with the BJP framing it as a threat to the cultural identity of Devbhoomi, while the Congress maintains that any citizen of India has the right to settle anywhere in the country.

BJP's Mahendra Bhatt emphasised the importance of preserving the cultural identity of the region, claiming that the majority population had declined by up to 40-60 per cent in several areas.

Congress leader Suryakant Dhasmana countered, stating that the BJP was politicising the issue. He said that the party had been in power for most of Uttarakhand's existence.

He further argued that citizens have the right to settle wherever they choose, citing examples of people like Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

"Will someone tomorrow ask Yogi Adityanath, 'How did you become the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh if you are from Pauri Garhwal?' Or will someone ask Ajit Doval, 'Why do you live in Delhi if you are from the mountains?'", Dhasmana said.

The investigation into the matter is ongoing, and authorities are expected to take further steps to address the situation.