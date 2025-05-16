Uttarakhand govt passes resolution lauding armed forces, PM Modi on Operation Sindoor's success

Dehradun, May 16 (PTI) The Uttarakhand cabinet on Thursday passed a resolution felicitating the Indian armed forces, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Ministry of Defence on the success of Operation Sindoor that destroyed terrorist bases in Pakistan in retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack.

The state cabinet also expressed confidence that the historic military operation will become a source of inspiration for generations to come and will always be marked as a golden chapter in India's military history.

At a meeting of the state cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, a felicitation resolution was unanimously passed for the Indian armed forces, the Prime Minister and the Ministry of Defence on the unprecedented success of Operation Sindoor, Secretary Shailesh Baghauli told reporters at the cabinet briefing.

"Operation Sindoor reflects the success of the indomitable courage, immense valour and excellent strategic skills of our armed forces. This campaign has emerged as a living example of India's sovereignty, security and self-confidence," the resolution said.

The resolution will be sent to the Government of India and the Ministry of Defence so that they can be made aware of the sentiments of the people of Uttarakhand, Baghauli said.

On the passage of the resolution, the chief minister said, "Uttarakhand is 'veerbhoomi' (land of bravehearts) from where thousands of soldiers are serving in the country's armed forces. They are at the forefront of protecting the country.

"The success of Operation Sindoor has made the whole country proud. This operation shows the superiority of the Indian Army. It is also a reflection of the decisive leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the foresight of the Defence Ministry." PTI ALM ALM KSS KSS