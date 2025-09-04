Uttarakhand govt seeks Rs 5,702 crore aid from Centre for monsoon damages, protection works

Dehradun, Sept 4 (PTI) The Uttarakhand government has sought a special assistance of Rs 5702.15 crore fro the Centre to compensate for losses caused by natural disasters during this year's monsoon and to protect infrastructure from future damage, officials said on Thursday.

Disaster Management and Rehabilitation Secretary Vinod Kumar Suman said a detailed memorandum has been sent to the Union Home Ministry in this regard.

He said the state government departments have suffered direct losses of around Rs 1,944.15 crore, with the Public Works Department and roads recording the maximum damage of Rs 1,163.84 crore.

Assets worth Rs 266.65 crore of the irrigation department, Rs 123.17 crore of the energy department, Rs 68.28 crore of the school education department, Rs 9.04 crore of higher education, Rs 23.06 crore of animal husbandry, and Rs 213.46 crore of other departments were also damaged, he informed.

Additionally, assistance of Rs 3,758 crore has been sought to stabilise assets vulnerable to disasters, such as roads, populated areas and public infrastructure.

He said that this will keep the impact of the disaster in the state to a minimum and a huge loss can be avoided.

From April 1 to August 31, a total of 79 people have died in disasters across the state, 90 are missing and 115 others have been injured.

As many as 3,953 cattle have perished, 238 pucca and two kutcha houses destroyed, while 2,835 pucca and 402 kutcha houses were severely damaged, he said.

A large number of commercial establishments, including shops, hotels, homestays and restaurants, were also hit, the secretary added. PTI COR DPT OZ OZ