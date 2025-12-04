Uttarakhand govt strengthening infrastructure from cities to remote mountain villages: Dhami

Rudrapur (Udham Singh Nagar), Dec 4 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said on Thursday that the BJP government in the state is strengthening infrastructure from cities to remote mountain villages.

The chief minister made this remark while addressing a gathering here on the occasion of the 47th death anniversary of freedom fighter Pandit Ram Sumer Shukla. He announced that the state government would construct a 'Senani Bhawan' in the villages of freedom fighters through a proposal from block heads.

Dhami said the government is constructing a medical college in Shukla’s name to provide quality healthcare services in Rudrapur, while the Rudrapur bypass is also being constructed at a cost of approximately Rs 590 crore.

Additionally, four-lane roads connecting Rudrapur to Khatima-Tanakpur and Gadarpur-Jaspur are also being constructed, he said.

“Today, under the able leadership and guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, our state is setting new records of development and prosperity," The chief minister said.

He said the government is strengthening infrastructure in all vital sectors, including roads, education, health, and drinking water, from the state's cities to remote mountain villages.

The chief minister said that by restarting construction of the Jamrani Dam Multipurpose Project, the government has worked towards solving the drinking water and irrigation problems of the entire Terai region.

Besides this, the government has recently increased the support price of sugarcane by Rs 30 per quintal, to increase the income of sugarcane farmers.

Earlier, the CM Dhami paid tribute to Shukla by garlanding his statue, and unveiled a plaque detailing his biography. Dhami also honoured 11 people who had done excellent work in various fields by presenting them with mementoes.