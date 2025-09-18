Uttarakhand govt to file review petition in 'Nanhi Pari' case

Dehradun, Sep 18 (PTI) The Uttarakhand government will file a review petition in the Supreme Court, requesting it to re-examine its order acquitting an accused in connection with the brutal rape of a seven-year-old girl from Pithoragarh at Kathgodam in 2014.

A direction to file a review petition in the apex court in the case was issued by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who said the state government is committed to bringing people committing atrocities against daughters to book.

The accused was convicted in the "Nanhi Pari" case by a lower court and the high court, but the Supreme Court acquitted him.

Taking cognisance of the acquittal of the accused, Dhami has directed the justice department to file a review petition in the apex court, requesting it to re-examine the verdict.

The chief minister said the state government will vigorously fight the case and deploy its best legal team.

He said those who commit such atrocities in Devbhoomi will not be spared. The government stands fully with the victim's family in its fight for justice, he said.

A verification drive is being conducted in the state to identify such anti-social elements.

The government will not allow any harm to the identity of Devbhoomi, the chief minister asserted. PTI ALM RC