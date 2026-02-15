Uttarakhand govt to launch verification drive to maintain law and order

Dehradun, Feb 15 (PTI) To strengthen law and order in Uttarakhand and identify anti-social elements, Director General of Police Deepam Seth on Sunday directed officials to launch a comprehensive verification drive across the state.

According to a statement issued by the State Police Headquarters on Sunday, this drive will be conducted at the circle, police station, and outpost levels in all districts of the state.

Under the campaign, individuals residing in multi-storey apartments, ashrams, dharamshalas, rental houses, flats, paying guest houses, homestays, hotels, and guest houses, property dealers, real estate agents, and brokers, and tenants hired through them, will be verified.

Strict legal action will be taken against those who hire tenants without verification or provide shelter to suspicious individuals, it said.

A campaign will be launched to verify delivery agents associated with home delivery services and e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, Zomato, and Blinkit, security agency staff, cab operators, and contractors in industrial areas.

Under the campaign, single citizens and senior citizens will be identified and their security arrangements will be assessed, and their domestic helpers, caretakers, drivers, and other staff will also be verified, it added.

Instructions have been given to identify and take strict action against illegal immigrants and foreign nationals overstaying their visas.

During the campaign, modern technological tools and databases will be used to identify suspicious individuals, and information will be matched and accurately analysed through central and state security portals, including the National Intelligence Grid (NATGRID), Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS), and the Interoperable Criminal Justice System (ICJS).

In this regard, Seth stated that this extensive campaign by the Uttarakhand Police is being conducted to ensure the safety of women, senior citizens, and local residents.

He said, "Along with monitoring the entire campaign, accountability has been established at every level. Criminal elements will be dealt with strictly." Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who has come under attack from the Congress and other political parties following the recent spate of criminal incidents in the state, has taken a tough stance and directed officials to adhere to a zero-tolerance policy towards crime. PTI DPT NB