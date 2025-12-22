Uttarakhand govt to organize events to mark ex-PM Vajpayee's birth anniversary

Dehradun, Dec 22 (PTI) The Uttarakhand government will organise several programmes across the state on Thursday to mark the birth anniversary of former prime minister and Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

The events are aimed at conveying vision of good governance and thoughts of the former PM to the new generation in a simple manner through his poems.

Madhu Bhatt, Vice Chairperson of the Uttarakhand Culture, Literature and Arts Council, told reporters here on Monday that a seminar and exhibition on the personality and works of Vajpayee will be organised in Dehradun on December 24 to commemorate his birth anniversary.

She said that this seminar will then be organised in every assembly constituency from December 25 onwards.

December 25 marks the 101st birth anniversary of Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Bhatt said that during this time, in addition to an exhibition of literature, poems, and thoughts related to Vajpayee's life, a poets' gathering and other programs will also be organized.

She said that senior citizens who worked with the former Prime Minister and under his leadership will also be honoured. PTI DPT NB NB