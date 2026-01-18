Uttarakhand govt to provide up to Rs 12,000 per month for sheltering stray cattle

Pithoragarh, Jan 18 (PTI) The Uttarakhand government has launched two schemes to remove stray cattle from roads and fields, under which people who provide shelter to these animals can earn up to Rs 12,000 per month, officials said on Sunday.

According to officials, Animal Husbandry Department has rolled out these schemes only for rural areas.

Pithoragarh Chief Veterinary Officer (CVO) Dr Yogesh Sharma said that the objective is to provide shelter, food and healthcare to stray cattle and also to protect crops from them.

He said that under the Gram Gaur Sevak Yojana, those who shelter a maximum of five male stray animals will be paid at a rate of Rs 80 per animal per day, while free healthcare will also be provided to these animals.

Thus, those who keep five male stray animals will receive Rs 12,000 per month from the Animal Husbandry Department. He said that currently, six people in the district are benefiting from this scheme.

Sharma said that the second scheme has been launched under the name 'Gaushala Yojana' (cow shelter scheme), in which a person can keep any number of stray animals in their cow shelter, for which they will be paid as per the daily fee of Rs 80 per animal.

He said, "Two cow shelters are running in Munsiyari and Barave in the district, where a total of 225 stray animals are receiving shelter and food." PTI DPT AMJ AMJ