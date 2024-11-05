Uttarakhand govt to sponsor education of girl orphaned in bus crash: Dhami

Dehradun, Nov 5 (PTI) Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday said the Uttarakhand government will sponsor the education of a three-year-old girl who lost her parents in the bus accident in Almora.
The packed beyond capacity bus carrying passengers returning to work after Diwali fell into a deep gorge in Uttarakhand's Almora district on Monday, killing at least 36 of the over 60 people on board.
Shivani and her parents were returning home to Ramnagar after celebrating Diwali at their ancestral house in Birkhet. Her father Manoj Rawat and mother Charu were among those killed.
The three-year-old is under treatment at AIIMS, Rishikesh unaware of the tragedy that has befallen her.
"Yesterday's bus accident in Marchula, Almora has left all of us shocked. Our government has decided to sponsor the education and take care of Shivani, who lost her parents in the accident so that she can fulfil her and her parents' dreams," Dhami said in a post in Hindi on X.
"My deepest condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in this tragic incident. As a Mukhya Sevak and a family member, I understand their pain. It is our duty to unite in such adverse times and provide all possible help to the affected families and contribute to stabilising their lives again," he said. PTI ALM RHL