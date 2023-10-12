Uttarakhand govt withdraws rules allowing mini bars at home

Dehradun, Oct 12 (PTI) The Uttarakhand government has withdrawn portions of its excise policy manual that allowed residents to set up personal mini bars at home.

Advertisment

Rules 11 and 13 of the manual that dealt with granting such licences are being withdrawn till further orders, the excise commissioner said in an order issued on Wednesday.

The excise policy manual 2023-24 issued last week made a provision for granting licences on a payment of Rs 12,000 per annum for such mini home bars to anyone who has filed Income Tax Returns for five years.

The licence-holders could keep nine litres of Indian Made Foreign Liquor, 18 litres of foreign alcohol, nine litres of wine and 15.6 litres of beer at home on certain conditions including keeping the bar strictly for personal use without any commercial activity and not allowing the entry of anyone below the age of 21 in the area where it is set up.

The licence-holders were also required to keep the mini bars closed on dry days. PTI ALM ALM TIR TIR