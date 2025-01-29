Uttarakhand: Gujjars gather at ex-MLA Champion's residence, demand his release within 2 days

Haridwar, Jan 29 (PTI) Thousands of people from the Gujjar community gathered at the residence of arrested former BJP MLA Kunwar Pranav Singh Champion on Wednesday to show their solidarity with the leader and threatened to launch an agitation if he was not released within two days.

On Sunday, Champion arrived at his political rival and independent Khanpur MLA Umesh Kumar's office in Roorkee along with his supporters, allegedly abused people around and fired at his office from outside several times in broad daylight. Kumar also wielded a gun in retaliation.

Later, both leaders were arrested. While Champion is in jail, Kumar is out on bail.

Gujjars from Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh and Delhi gathered at the Champion's residence, 'Rangmahal', in Landhaura, Roorkee, and decided to hold a Mahapanchayat on February 5 if the former MLA, who belongs to the community, is not released.

Earlier, a Mahapanchayat of the Gujjar community scheduled for Wednesday was postponed.

Champion was sent to 14 days' judicial custody by a Roorkee court on Monday for allegedly firing at the office of Kumar.

Condemning the "biased action" against the former MLA, the Gujjars demanded his release. They demanded that Kumar should also be booked under section 109 (attempt to murder) of the BNS.

The members of the community also warned they will stage a 'Rail Roko' and 'Chakka Jam' agitation if their demands were not met.

Pramod Khari, state president of All India Gujjar Mahasabha, told PTI that the Mahapanchayat scheduled to be held on January 29 was postponed, but before that people of Gujjar community from all over the country had left for here.

Khatri claimed that the police administration was left helpless as they saw such a big gathering.

When contacted, SP (Rural) Shekhar Suyal said that the Mahapanchayat of Gujjar community was postponed a day earlier. However, some people did gather at the Champion's residence for sometime to express solidarity with him. It is learnt that Champion had written a letter from jail, requesting the Gujjar community to postpone the January 29 Mahapanchayat.