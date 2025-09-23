Uttarakhand Guv, CM inaugurate unveil 10-ft statue at Bhagirath Garden inauguration

Dehradun, Sep 22 (PTI) Uttarakhand Governor Lieutenant General Gurmeet Singh (Retd) and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday inaugurated the Bhagirath Garden in the Raj Bhavan complex here.

On the occasion, they unveiled a 10-foot-tall statue of King Bhagirath, created by Haridwar-based artist Shivam Chaurasia using fibre and resin, officials said.

A variety of plants have also been planted alongside the statue in the garden.

The Governor said the statue is not just a memorial but a living pillar of inspiration. He lauded the officers and staff involved in creating the garden.

Dhami said the statue will convey the message of duty, public welfare and Indian culture to every visitor, and serve as a reminder that "Bhagirath Prayatna" (persistent effort) is the path to achieving great goals. PTI DPT NB OZ OZ OZ