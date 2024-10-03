Uttarakhand guv interacts with ex-servicemen at Chandimandir military station

Chandigarh, Oct 3 (PTI) Uttarakhand Governor Lt Gen Gurmit Singh (retd) on Thursday met with ex-servicemen at the Chandimandir military station and discussed various welfare-related issues, an official statement said here.

He assured them of prompt action on their concerns and also pledged to convey their suggestions to the competent authorities, according to the statement.

"Gen Singh discussed various welfare-related issues including ECHS (Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme) and CSD (canteen stores department) facilities, pension problems. He also took suggestions for harnessing their experiences," it said.

According to the statement, the governor appreciated the Agnipath military recruitment scheme and highlighted its importance in nation-building, national security and promoting youthful energy in the armed forces.

Earlier, Singh visited a museum of the Army's Western Command.

The governor also paid tributes at the 'Veer Smriti Sthal' located in the Western Command headquarters. PTI SUN IJT IJT