Uttarakhand Guv releases two books on CM Pushkar Singh Dhami

Dehradun, Nov 27 (PTI) Uttarakhand Governor Lieutenant General Gurmeet Singh (Retd.) on Thursday released two books focusing on life and contributions of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

The books titled, 'Pushkar Dhami: The Living Heat of the Himalayas' and 'Pushkar Dhami: The Vibrant Heat of the Himalayas', were released at a ceremony held at the Raj Bhavan here.

Kalki Peethadhishwar Acharya Pramod Krishnam Maharaj, Swami Chidanand Saraswati Maharaj of Parmarth Niketan Rishikesh, former chief minister of Uttarakhand Bhagat Singh Koshyari were also present as special guests at the launch.

The Governor praised the writing skills of the books' author Sambhavna Pant, and said that she has lived up to her name, "Sambhavna".

He said the author described how Dhami evolved from a childhood spent grappling with the struggles of the mountains, to a youth imbibing the ideals of his grandfather Khem Singh, to the teachings of humility and modesty from his mother, and to the perseverance, dedication, and discipline of his father, a soldier.

The Governor said that significant historic achievements have been made under the chief minister's leadership, and Uttarakhand today stands at the forefront in every field.

"Through his actions, the chief minister has demonstrated his leadership as a frontline leader. In every major disaster in the state, whether it be Silkyara, Joshimath, or Dharali to Tharali, he has been the first to reach out to the affected people and provide solace to their suffering," he added.

"Dhami has taken many historic and decisive decisions to improve the law and order situation in the state. Under his leadership, many major national and international events have been successfully held in the state," the Governor said. "He possesses discipline, humility, and compassion. These book honours these achievements.” On this occasion, CM Dhami also shared his childhood experiences of the trails and ravines. He emotionally recalled his mother's struggles and how she lived life in the mountains as a soldier's wife.

The CM said, "I never imagined I would achieve anything big, but there was a living spirit in my life that I would do something good for society." The author, Sambhavna Pant, explained the books' essence, saying that it reflects Chief Minister Dhami's qualities, conduct, and visionary thinking, as well as the struggles of his grandfather, father, and mother, in whose company he grew up. PTI DPT NB