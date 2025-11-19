Uttarakhand: Haryana youth arrested for trying to sneak in Bluetooth device during SSC exam

Dehradun, Nov 18 (PTI) A youth from Haryana was arrested for allegedly carrying a Bluetooth device in the Staff Selection Commission examination held here on Tuesday, police said.

Efforts are being made to arrest two other accused who tried to help him cheat in the examination, they said.

According to police, the Staff Selection Commission's 'Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination' for Group B and Group C posts was being conducted online from November 12 to 30 at Mahadev Digital Zone in Mahadevi Inter College here.

They said Deepak, a resident of Rohtak, appeared in the first shift examination held from 10 am to 11 am on Tuesday.

He entered the examination hall after undergoing a check at the centre. After some time, he left the hall on the pretext of going to the rest room. When he returned, he was checked again and a Bluetooth device was found in his possession.

During interrogation, the candidate revealed that the device was provided to him by Lucky Singh, an employee at the examination centre, through whom his acquaintance Jaish was going to help him with the answers.

A complaint was filed with the police, and Deepak was arrested, while efforts are being made to arrest Lucky Singh and Jaish.

Police said a case has been registered under the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024. PTI DPT HIG RUK RUK