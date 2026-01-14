Uttarakhand has potential to be country's 'natural healing destination': CM Dhami

Dehradun, Jan 14 (PTI) Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said on Wednesday that, given the problems of pollution, rising temperatures, traffic, and stress in the country's major cities, Uttarakhand has a good potential to become a 'natural healing destination' for the country.

Dhami inaugurated the three-day 'Winter Tourism Conclave' organised in Uttarkashi, promoting the winter Char Dham pilgrimage and tourism activities.

He said, "Today, the major cities of the country are grappling with pollution, rising temperatures, traffic, and stress. In such a situation, Uttarakhand can become a 'natural healing destination' for the country." He said that the government is continuously working in this direction.

Dhami said that Uttarakhand is now not limited to only the Char Dham pilgrimage but is also moving towards becoming a major centre for wellness, nature, adventure tourism, culture, yoga, meditation, and sustainable tourism.

The chief minister, emphasising the crucial role of tour operators, said that creating trends and branding a destination is in their hands.

He said that the time has come to make Uttarakhand a 12-month tourism state, not just a four or six-month one.

Dhami said, "The objective of the government's winter tourism policy is to ensure that the mountains do not remain empty, hotels do not close, taxis do not remain idle, homestays do not remain deserted, and young people do not have to migrate for employment. When tourism remains active for 12 months, the economic condition of the state will also improve significantly." The chief minister assured all stakeholders associated with the tourism sector of cooperation at every level and said that the single-window system, digital approvals, and quick assistance system for investors are being further strengthened through the tourism department.

Dhami emphasised 'responsible tourism' with a focus on the environment and culture, and told tour operators, "Include Uttarkashi, Harsil, Mukhba, Nelang, Chamoli, Auli, Munsiyari, Pithoragarh, Champawat, Tehri, Pauri, Rudraprayag, and border villages in your tourism packages. Create the packages, and the government will stand with you." The conclave was attended by tour operators from various states of the country, in addition to those from the state level, as well as local hotel associations and trekking organisations.

The chief minister also inaugurated the week-long historic Magh Mela of Uttarkashi.