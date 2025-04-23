Uttarakhand: HC asks district administration to stop movement of traffic at site of demolished mazaar

Nainital, Apr 22 (PTI) The Uttarakhand High Court, which is hearing a plea on the demolition of a 'mazaar' on the National Highway in Udham Singh Nagar district, on Tuesday directed the district administration to stop the movement of vehicles on the site.

The petitioner Waqf Allah Tala told the court that the administration demolished the 'mazaar' of Syed Masoom Shah Mian and Sajjad Mian located near Indira Chowk in Rudrapur with a bulldozer in the early hours of Monday.

The District Magistrate and Senior Superintendent of Police of Udham Singh Nagar also participated in the hearing online.

The District Magistrate told the court, "The name of the tomb is Hazrat Masoom Shah Dargah and it is not Waqf land. The authority had issued a notice two months ago on February 10 for the demolition of this tomb and after that action was taken after issuing a second notice. " He said that compensation has been given in accordance of the laws for land acquisition.

A single bench of Justice Rakesh Thapliyal asked the petitioner's counsel to provide all details including the names, Aadhaar cards, photos, e-mails and phone numbers of two persons who will take the soil of the dargah from there to another place.

The court has also asked the petitioner to file an affidavit within 24 hours and inform him where this soil will be taken.

The court has fixed the next hearing in the case on Wednesday. PTI DPT RT