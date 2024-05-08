Uttarakhand HC asks state govt to explore shifting bench to IDPL in Rishikesh

Nainital, May 8 (PTI) The Uttarakhand High Court Wednesday asked the state government to explore the possibility of shifting a bench of the high court in IDPL, Rishikesh.

A judicial order to this effect was issued by a division bench of the high court comprising Chief Justice Ritu Bahri and Justice Rakesh Kumar Thapliyal on a PIL seeking removal of the former employees of the Indian Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Ltd (IDPL) who are still occupying the company's sprawling colony in Rishikesh.

Uttarakhand Advocate General S N Babulkar was present in the court during the proceedings. Chief Secretary Radha Raturi joined the proceedings virtually.

Although closed for years, the IDPL has a sprawling campus in the town spread over 850 acres which also has the residences of its former employees.

The high court's oral order sparked a sharp reaction from the high court bar association which held a meeting immediately to vehemently oppose it, saying shifting a bench of the high court to Rishikesh would serve no purpose.

It will neither be in the interest of the litigants nor the lawyers, the bar association said.

The division bench did not sign its order in view of the protest by the lawyers and sought a written proposal from the bar association within a week giving its views on the shifting of the high court bench elsewhere. PTI COR ALM ALM KSS KSS