Uttarakhand HC asks state to respond on accused Mukesh Bora's bail plea

Nainital, Oct 17 (PTI) The Uttarakhand High Court has heard the bail plea of president of Lalkuan Milk Union Mukesh Bora, who is accused of allegedly raping a woman and molesting her minor daughter.

Justice Ravindra Maithani, who heard the submissions on October 16, directed the state government to file a reply within four weeks.

The court, in the meantime, refused any relief to the accused.

The high court had previously rejected Bora's anticipatory bail application that sought a stay on his arrest while asking him to surrender before the local police. Bora was subsequently taken into custody.

Bora has been accused of sexually assaulting a woman on the purported promise of getting her permanent employment since 2021 besides molesting her daughter.

Bora was booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code pertaining to the offence of rape and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. PTI COR ALM AMK ALM AMK AMK