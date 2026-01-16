Uttarakhand HC denies bail to man accused in organised cyber fraud case

Nainital, Jan 16 (PTI) The Uttarakhand High Court has rejected the bail application of a man accused in a case of organised cyber fraud, cheating people by posing as government officials.

A vacation bench comprising Justice Ashish Naithani observed that this was not merely a case of financial fraud, but a crime that undermines public trust in institutions.

According to officials, Rahul, a resident of Haridwar, along with his associates, used to call and intimidate unsuspecting people by telling them that non-bailable warrants had been issued against them.

Threatening them with arrest, the accused and his associates pressured victims into transferring money through QR codes to avoid legal action.

The defence argued that no incriminating material was directly recovered from Rahul and that he had been falsely implicated in the case.

Opposing the bail, the lawyer representing the state government said that fake warrants, laptops, computers, and other digital equipment were recovered from the house of the main accused, Krishnakant, only after Rahul's arrest.

The state government told the court that this clearly indicates that the case is part of a larger conspiracy.

The court said that if the accused is released, the investigation could be hampered, and he might tamper with the evidence. Considering the seriousness of the crime and the organised nature of the cyber fraud, the court refused to grant bail to Rahul. PTI DPT HIG HIG