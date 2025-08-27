Uttarakhand HC directs DM to produce Election Commission booklet in Nainital Panchayat poll dispute

Nainital, Aug 26 (PTI) The Uttarakhand High Court on Tuesday directed the Nainital District Magistrate to produce the Election Commission's booklet on district panchayat elections amid a petition alleging ballot tampering during the Nainital District Panchayat president and vice president election.

A division bench of Chief Justice G Narendra and Justice Subhash Upadhyay issued the order while hearing a petition concerning alleged tampering or overwriting of a ballot paper during vote counting on August 14.

During the hearing, the court suggested that the disputed issues raised in the petition be sent to the Election Commission for decision. However, the petitioner's lawyer argued that the Election Commission was also directly or indirectly accused in the case and should have taken suo motu cognizance of the fact that five district panchayat members did not cast their votes.

District panchayat member Poonam Bisht filed the petition seeking re-polls for the posts of district panchayat president and vice-president. The petition alleged that a ballot paper was tampered with when the number 'one' written in front of a candidate's name was overwritten to 'two', resulting in the vote being declared invalid, which impacted the election outcome.

In the elections held on August 14, 27 district panchayat members were eligible to vote. Of these, 22 cast their votes. An FIR was lodged at Tallital police station for the alleged kidnapping of five members. However, the members later released a video declaring themselves safe and filed an affidavit stating they had voluntarily abstained from voting.

The case highlights concerns over the integrity of the election process and the role of the Election Commission in resolving disputes and ensuring free and fair elections.

The court has posted the matter for further hearing on August 27, after the District Magistrate submits the Election Commission's booklet titled 'District Panchayat President and Vice President Election and Dispute Resolution Rules, 1994'.