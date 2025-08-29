Uttarakhand HC grants bail to 2024 Banbhoolpura riot accused

Nainital, Aug 29 (PTI) The Uttarakhand High Court has granted bail to Mohammad Nizam, an accused in the 2024 Banbhoolpura riots, which claimed six lives.

Hearing the matter on Thursday, a division bench of the high court comprising Justices Manoj Kumar Tiwari and Pankaj Purohit set aside the lower court’s order and directed that Nizam be released upon furnishing a personal bond and two sureties.

Riots broke out in the Banbhoolpura area of Haldwani on February 8, 2024, over the demolition of illegal structures there following a court's order.

A mob allegedly attacked the demolition team with stones and petrol bombs during the exercise.

The mob also attempted to set the Banbhoolpura police station on fire and even snatched police weapons. FIR under provisions of UAPA (Unlawful Activities Prevention Act), among others were added to the FIR.

Nizam was identified as accused in the case and was arrested three days after the incident. Authorities claimed to have recovered a country-made pistol and cartridges from him.

Earlier, the trial court rejected both his first and second bail applications. However, the HC observed that there was no substantial evidence against him and noted that he had already been in jail for one year and six months. The court clarified that granting him bail would not affect the trial and ordered his release on bail for the time being.