Uttarakhand HC grants bail to Nainital dairy union chief

Nainital, Mar 20 (PTI) The Uttarakhand High Court has granted bail to Nainital Milk Union president Mukesh Singh Bora, who was arrested last year on charges of rape and molestation.

Justice Alok Mehra granted bail to Bora on March 19 on the condition that he would cooperate in the investigation and not directly or indirectly influence the survivor.

The court also directed the accused to surrender his passport or file an affidavit if he did not possess one.

Bora was accused by a widow, who was an employee of the union, of raping her repeatedly in lieu of a permanent job.

She also accused him of molesting her daughter following which the police booked him under the IPC and the POCSO Act.

Bora argued that the FIR was belated and the statements of the survivor seemed inconsistent, raising doubts on her story.

The prosecution, on the contrary, said there was evidence to show Bora was not cooperating with the investigations.