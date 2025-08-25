Uttarakhand HC grants protection to couple facing threats from family over marriage

Nainital, Aug 25 (PTI) The Uttarakhand High Court has directed police to provide protection to a newly married couple facing threats from their family members, saying adults have the fundamental right to marry a partner of their choice.

The couple told the court they tied the knot on August 11 with mutual consent and produced their marriage certificate. They alleged that their families were upset with the marriage and had threatened to kill them.

Hearing the plea, a division bench of Chief Justice G Narendra and Justice Alok Mehra directed the Station House Officer of Ranipur police station in Haridwar district to assess the threat and extend protection to the couple.

The court also asked the authorities to summon the family members and counsel them, officials said.