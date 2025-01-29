Uttarakhand HC issues notice on PIL regarding Kund bypass construction

Nainital, Jan 2 (PTI) The Uttarakhand High Court, while hearing a PIL expressing concern over debris formed due to the construction work related to the Kund bypass in Rudraprayag district, directed the district magistrate and the agency involved in the construction work to file their replies within a week.

The petition expresses concern over landslides and debris from the construction work being dumped into the Mandakini river, affecting the foothills of Sami Dhasari village and the Kedarnath highway, which is part of the Char Dham pilgrimage route.

The case was heard by the court of Chief Justice G Narendra and Justice Subhash Upadhyay.

Madan Singh Bisht, a resident of Sami Dhasari village in Rudraprayag district, stated in his petition filed in the high court that due to the construction of the bypass in Kund, landslides are occurring in the foothills of the village and the Kedarnath highway. Additionally, the debris generated from the construction work is being dumped into the Mandakini river, it said.

The petitioner alleged that the executing agency has not adopted any safety measures during the construction work, nor has any dumping zone been created for the disposal of the debris.

The petition states that continuous landslides during the construction work pose a serious threat to the Kedarnath highway.

The petitioner has requested the high court to issue directions to the executing agency to ensure adequate safety measures for the villagers during the construction work.