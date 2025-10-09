Uttarakhand HC issues special guidelines for speedy justice for armed force personnel

Nainital, Oct 8 (PTI) The Uttarakhand High Court has issued special guidelines aimed at ensuring speedy justice for armed force personnel and their dependents.

The guidelines direct all subordinate courts in the state to identify such cases and dispose of them on a priority basis.

To ensure strict implementation of the guidelines, the Uttarakhand High Court directed judicial officers to be trained on legal provisions relating to defense personnel.

The notification, which comes into effect immediately, directs all courts to first identify pending cases involving members of the armed forces.

Courts have been directed to follow the relevant provisions of the Indian Military (Litigation) Act, 1925, the Army Act, 1950, the Air Force Act, 1950, the Navy Act, 1950, and other applicable laws when hearing such cases.

The key points of the guidelines state that if the personal presence of a defence personnel is required during proceedings, the courts will have to schedule the hearing as per their availability to avoid unnecessary delay.

According to the guidelines, in cases where the arrest or attachment of property of a serving or retired defence personnel is sought, prior intimation to the Commanding Officer or the District Sainik Board will be mandatory. PTI DPT NB