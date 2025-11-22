Uttarakhand HC orders probe into Rs 8 crore financial mismanagement at IIM Kashipur

Nainital, Nov 21 (PTI) The Uttarakhand High Court directed the Secretary of the Ministry of Education, Government of India, to investigate allegations of financial mismanagement involving an excess expenditure of over Rs 8 crore at IIM Kashipur.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice G. Narendra and Justice Subhash Upadhyay heard the matter.

The petition was filed by Kashipur resident Sukhwinder Singh, who stated that auditors had raised objections over financial irregularities.

However, despite the Board of Directors' responsibility to review the issue, no action had been taken in the last two years.

The petitioner sought an investigation into the matter.

The Court has now directed the Ministry to treat the petition as a representation and complete the inquiry within four weeks. PTI DPT HIG HIG