Uttarakhand HC orders security cover for whistleblower

Nainital, Sep 4 (PTI) The Uttarakhand High Court has directed the Haridwar police station in-charge to provide security to the family of a person who exposed "irregularities" committed by a former chairman of the Manglaur Municipality in 2018.

Manglaur resident Mohammad Safi, the petitioner, alleged that he was constantly receiving death threats and was worried for the safety of his family.

The case was heard before a division bench of Chief Justice G Narendra and Justice Subhash Upadhyay.

The petition said that in 2018, the then chairman of Manglaur Municipality allegedly misused government funds and committed many irregularities.

Safi exposed the "irregularities" and the officer was disqualified from contesting election again.

Safi has claimed since then, he and his family have been receiving threats.

He had earlier been provided security on a high court order in 2018.

The petitioner also argued that he had exposed widespread corruption in the municipality, due to which there is a constant threat to his and his family's lives.