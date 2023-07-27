Uttarakhand High Court orders suspension of Chamoli district judge

Nainital: Uttarakhand High Court has ordered the suspension of Chamoli district judge Dhananjay Chaturvedi for being absent during the recording of statements in his court and infringing upon the right to privacy of a female subordinate employee.

In accordance with the high court's order issued by registrar general Anuj Kumar Sangal on Monday, Chaturvedi has been attached to the district and sessions judge's office in Champawat.

The order was made available on Wednesday.

He was also found to have misused his authority to violate the privacy of a subordinate female employee by obtaining her call detail records.

The high court's order stated that during his suspension, Chaturvedi will remain attached to the district and sessions judge's office in Champawat.

Currently, there is no information available on who will replace Chaturvedi as the district judge of Chamoli.

The high court issued a show cause notice to Chaturvedi on April 11 following complaints against him but did not find his reply satisfactory.