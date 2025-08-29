Uttarakhand HC quashes two criminal cases after mutual settlement between husband and wife

Nainital, Aug 29 (PTI) The Uttarakhand High Court has quashed two criminal cases related to dowry harassment and other charges following a mutual settlement between a husband and wife.

A single bench of Justice Ashish Naithani passed the order after petitioner Jitendra Singh Chauhan and his wife Akshi Bisht Chauhan informed the court that they did not wish to pursue the cases filed against each other any further.

The parties also submitted in writing that they had resolved their disputes amicably and now wished to live their lives peacefully.

Although the state government raised an objection, the high court, while referring to the principle laid down in the Supreme Court’s Giyan Singh vs the State of Punjab case, observed that when parties settle their disputes mutually, criminal cases can be quashed to maintain peace and harmony.

Accordingly, the court quashed the criminal case pending before the CJM Court, Dehradun, under sections related to dowry harassment, assault, verbal abuse, and provisions of the Dowry Prohibition Act, as well as another case involving charges of abortion, blackmail, and criminal conspiracy.

With this, both criminal petitions filed by the parties were disposed of. PTI COR ALM ALM MNK MNK