Uttarakhand HC refuses to stay arrest of rape-accused Nanital Milk Federation president

Nainital, Sep 19 (PTI) The Uttarakhand High Court has rejected the petition requesting to stay the arrest of rape-accused Nainital Milk Federation president Mukesh Singh Bora.

A single bench of Justice Vivek Bharti Sharma had reserved its decision on Tuesday after hearing the petition seeking a stay on Bora's arrest.

Bora is accused of allegedly raping a widow employee of the federation by luring her with a permanent job.

The High Court said the accused of such a heinous crime can obstruct the interim investigation and tamper with the evidence.

The victim has accused Bora of rape. She also accused him of molesting her daughter, after which a case was registered against him at Lalkuan police station under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act Act.

Bora approached the High Court to avoid arrest in the case.

The single bench of the High Court said that the accused is not entitled to any kind of interim relief, so this petition is dismissed. After this order, the police can arrest Bora at any time based on the non-bailable warrant issued against him.

Earlier, on September 13, a single bench of senior High Court judge Manoj Kumar Tiwari had stayed Bora's arrest and said that the court of Justice Vivek Bharti will hear the case on September 17.

The High Court meanwhile asked Bora to cooperate in the investigation of the case and ordered him to appear at the Almora police station every day. The High Court had banned Bora's entry into Nainital till the date of the hearing.