Uttarakhand HC rejects appeal against acquittal in 31-year-old criminal case

Nainital, Aug 28 (PTI) The Uttarakhand High Court has rejected the state government’s appeal in a 31-year-old criminal case, upholding the trial court’s acquittal of the accused persons.

Justice Ravindra Maithani dismissed the state government's appeal against the acquittal citing serious contradictions between the witness' statements and the description of the crime scene.

It came on record that Rajpal Yadav and Nemchand Yadav allegedly attacked Gaurishankar in Rishikesh with a knife and a stick in 1994.

The victim suffered serious injuries, including a broken leg in the attack.

They were also accused of snatching money and jewellery.

The trial court acquitted both men in 2004 for want of evidence.

The state government, however, challenged the decision in 2008, arguing the victim’s statement and the doctor’s report were sufficient evidence.

However, the defense argued the witness statements were contradictory and the investigation was incomplete.