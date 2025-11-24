Uttarakhand HC rejects local BJP leader Madan Joshi's anticipatory bail plea

Nainital, Nov 24 (PTI) The Uttarakhand High Court has rejected the anticipatory bail pleas filed by BJP leader Madan Mohan Joshi and others in connection with allegations of a premeditated conspiracy to incite riots.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice G Narendra and Justice Subhash Upadhyay on Monday rejected the anticipatory bail pleas filed by Joshi, a local BJP leader from the Ramnagar area of ​​Nainital district, and others.

The division bench fixed December 8 as the next date for hearing several other related petitions, and directed the senior superintendent of police (SSP) of Nainital to be present on that day.

During the court proceedings, the lawyers representing the other accused stated that they were ready to surrender before the court. They also requested permission to withdraw their petitions.

After a man named Nasir was allegedly beaten up in the Chhoi area of ​​Ramnagar on October 23 for allegedly transporting beef, his wife Noorjahan approached the High Court seeking protection. She alleged that Joshi was continuously posting inflammatory content on Facebook, including live videos, and attempting to incite religious sentiments by justifying his actions on October 23. PTI DPT DIV MNK MNK