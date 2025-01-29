Uttarakhand HC seeks data on sanctioned vacant posts

Nainital, Jan 14 (PTI) The Uttarakhand High Court has directed the state's chief secretary to collect complete details of sanctioned vacant posts from all departments and place the information before the court through an affidavit.

Justice Rakesh Thapliyal's single-judge bench issued the directions while hearing a petition related to the non-filling of sanctioned posts in various government departments in accordance with rules.

In its order dated January 9, the court criticised the recruitment system in government offices, noting that several petitions have highlighted the government's failure to initiate a regular recruitment process despite a large number of vacancies.

The court questioned why the government is not filling the posts when they are sanctioned and available.

The petition contended that the government was trying to fill the vacancies through contract, temporary, and ad-hoc arrangements despite the availability of sanctioned permanent posts, which is completely unfair.

The petition described this as "exploitative, arbitrary, irrational," and a violation of Articles 14, 16, and 21 of the Constitution. It also claimed that such appointments were against the Directive Principles of State Policy enshrined in Part IV of the Constitution.

Broadening the scope of the matter, the court said that a large number of qualified and eligible young people are waiting for regular appointments, but due to administrative inaction, many eligible candidates eventually cross the age limit.

It stated that the continued filling of sanctioned posts through contract, daily wage, and ad-hoc employees, rather than a regular selection process, was a matter of serious concern.

The court directed the chief secretary to collect complete details of sanctioned vacancies from all departments and file an affidavit, stating that it should be clarified why the regular recruitment process is not being initiated despite the availability of permanent, regular, and sanctioned posts.

The court also asked why the Category-IV posts have been declared a 'dead cadre'.

The next hearing in the case is scheduled for February 16.