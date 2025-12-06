Uttarakhand HC seeks expert guidance on forest fires, next hearing on Dec 10

Nainital, Dec 5 (PTI) The Uttarakhand High Court heard suo motu a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) regarding forest fires occurring in the state.

Environmentalist Professor Ajay Rawat was to appear before the division bench of Chief Justice G Narender and Justice Subhash Upadhyay through video conferencing to guide the court on measures to protect forests from fire.

However, due to network issues, he could not appear before the court. He requested the court to fix December 10 as the next date of hearing.

Upadhyay said he would appear in person before the court on December 10 and present his suggestions. The court accordingly fixed December 10 as the next date of hearing.

During the hearing, the amicus curiae informed the court that since 2021, the court has been issuing directions to the Uttarakhand government to protect forests from fires. However, nothing has been implemented on the ground so far.

During the fire season, the state's forests continue to burn intensely.

During the fire season, the state's forests continue to burn intensely.

It said whatever compliance has been shown with previous orders is merely symbolic. Had the orders been implemented, forest fire incidents should have reduced between 2021 and now, it added.