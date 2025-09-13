Uttarakhand HC seeks govt's reply on non-disbursement of Nanda Gaura scheme benefits

Nainital, Sep 12 (PTI) The Uttarakhand High Court has directed the Women Empowerment Department and other departments concerned to file their replies to a PIL pertaining to non-disbursement of benefits under the Nanda Gaura Scheme to girls who passed class 12.

The court asked why the girls have not been given the scheme’s benefits so far.

A division bench of the high court comprising Chief Justice G Narendar and Justice Subhash Upadhyay heard the matter.

In the PIL filed by Chamoli resident Mamta Negi, it was stated that poor children are unable to avail government schemes. She pointed out that in the Chamoli district, 439 girls passed their intermediate examination in 2022-23.

Under the Nanda Gaura Scheme, an incentive of Rs 51,000 was to be given to these girls for their higher studies. Despite repeated requests to the administration, the benefit was allegedly not provided, the PIL said.

The schools had completed the required formalities in 2023 and forwarded the details to the department, which sought Rs 2.45 crore from the government. However, the funds have still not been released, it said.