Uttarakhand HC seeks report on criteria set for vehicle operators at Corbett

Nainital, Nov 17 (PTI) The Uttarakhand High Court has sought a clarification from the director of Jim Corbett National Park over a PIL filed over the alleged exclusion of newly registered local vehicle owners from offering their services at the park.

The director has been directed to submit a detailed report within 10 days detailing the criteria fixed for registering new vehicle operators.

The petitioners, Chakshu Kargeti, Savitri Agarwal and others informed the high court that new vehicle operators with permits have been excluded from a list issued by the park.

As per guidelines, all new and old permit holders with valid permits who meet necessary conditions should have the right to take part in the lottery system for gypsy operators at the Corbett park, they said.

According to the petitioners, Jim Corbett National Park is registering gypsy operators under a special category and is not allowing local vehicle owners registered within the last two years to participate.

They said the operators had obtained permits from the RTO last year, and excluding them violates previous court orders. Many gypsy operators are left unemployed due to this latest move by the park, they added. PTI COR DPT SKY SKY